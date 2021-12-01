Fiji Reopens Its Borders To International Tourists, Bringing Joy.

Traditional dancers in grass skirts greeted waving tourists as Fiji opened its borders to international visitors for the first time on Wednesday since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe and destroyed the country’s tourism-based economy.

At 11.40 a.m. (2340 Tuesday GMT), Fiji Airways aircraft FJ914 arrived at Nadi airport from Sydney, ending the Pacific island nation’s 615-day international isolation.

Two fire engines queued up and aimed their hoses in the air as the plane taxied down the runway, saluting it with water.

Face covers masked the tourism operators’ bright smiles inside the terminal, but yells of “bula” (hello) and indigenous chants of celebration reverberated throughout the structure.

Andre Viljoen, the chief executive of Fiji Airways, described the event as “momentous” after a difficult 20 months for the tropical resort, where tourism contributes for approximately 40% of the economy.

“The reopening of the international border would rekindle Fiji’s economy,” he told reporters.

The new development of the Omicron version has not discouraged travellers, according to Viljoen, who stated strong health procedures were in place to limit Covid-19.

He said, “Flights are coming in at full capacity.”

Fiji has imposed limits on arrivals from southern Africa, but not on “travel partner” countries, whose people can now enjoy a tropical vacation in the Pacific paradise.

Japan, New Zealand, the United States, and France are among them, as are countries where Omicron has been found, such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Resorts on the two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu are preparing for an influx of foreign visitors, according to Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill.

“For the next few of months, we’ve noted roughly 75,000 bookings, which is excellent,” he said.

“We recognize that our work is only beginning, and we anticipate seeing more tourists in 2022.”

Prior to departure, foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated and Covid-19-negative, as well as provide a 14-day travel history to guarantee they have not visited virus hotspots.

They must stay in designated zones once they arrive in Fiji, where all contacts, from hotel personnel to tour operators, will be double-jabbed.

Fiji was able to eradicate Covid-19 for a year before a deadly second wave of the Delta form struck earlier this year, killing around 700 people in the one-million-strong country. It has reported one fatality and a few dozen infections in the last week.