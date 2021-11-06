Fetty Wap, a rapper from the United States, was granted bail on drug charges.

Fetty Wap, a US rapper who was charged with cocaine trafficking a week ago, was released on bail on Friday, according to New York authorities.

In a brief statement, the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn said the artist, also known as William Junior Maxwell II, was freed on a $500,000 secured bail.

He was compelled to forfeit his passport and would be subjected to GPS monitoring and random drug tests.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn indicted six men, including Maxwell, 30.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, they are suspected of shipping, distributing, and selling more over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

Maxwell was apprehended by FBI investigators on October 28 at Citi Field in Queens, where he was supposed to perform at the Rolling Loud music event.

In 2015, his debut single “Trap Queen” reached number two on the US charts, gaining him attention.