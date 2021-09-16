FedEx plans to hire 90,000 workers in the United States before the holidays.

FedEx announced plans to add 90,000 workers throughout its US network on Thursday, as the company prepares for the holiday season and growing e-commerce demand.

On September 23, the package delivery corporation will hold “National Hiring Day” events in a number of cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, and Memphis, Tennessee.

FedEx usually hires thousands of people in the fall months leading up to the holiday season, but this year’s hiring effort is more than usual. For the 2020-21 holiday season, the corporation hired 70,000 new employees.

This year’s drive coincides with a labor shortage that has prompted corporations like Amazon, Walmart, and McDonald’s to raise wages.

According to a news release from Fedex, open positions include package handler, operations manager, forklift driver, customs trade coordinator, and courier.

In addition, FedEx plans to hire 500 “highly specialized” personnel in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

More data scientists and data engineers will be hired to “assist the firm in achieving its purpose of delivering market-leading experiences that delight consumers with easy, personal, and proactive interactions,” according to FedEx.