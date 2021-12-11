FedEx expects to deliver 100 million additional packages during the holiday season of 2021.

FedEx predicts it will deliver 100 million more parcels this holiday season than it did from Black Friday to Christmas in pre-pandemic 2019, thanks to the e-commerce surge. FedEx also forecasts a 10% rise in delivery over the previous year’s record-breaking holiday season.

According to researchers, new consumer behavior is behind the package-shipping surge, as customers sought goods and prices earlier this year rather than starting on Black Friday.

Ryan Kelly, vice president of worldwide e-commerce at FedEx, told CNBC, “We’ve noticed a lot of consumers actually starting their Christmas shopping in the month of October.” “You’ll notice a lot more messaging about shopping and shipping early, pushing offers and promotions forward.” According to data from ShipMatrix, FedEx delivered 96 percent of items on time in October, compared to 99 percent for UPS and 99 percent for the US Postal Service.

On-time delivery of more than 95% is considered an indication of a well-functioning network.

According to retail analysts, roughly 70% of e-commerce is delivered to consumers’ homes.

According to ShipMatrix, overall e-commerce will grow 13% over the previous year’s record-breaking holiday season, with 3.4 billion packages shipped. However, from 7.3 million packages in 2020 to 1.3 million packages this year, the daily number of delayed e-commerce shipments or packages surpassing the available capacity on all transportation networks would drop by 82 percent.

“The airlines have increased capacity this season. That helps them control expenses and margins,” Satish Jindel, CEO of ShipMatrix, told CNBC.

According to Sensormatic Solutions, Black Friday in-store buying grew by roughly 48 percent this year compared to 2020.

The Omnicron variation has the ability to revers the growing trend this year and inspire more buyers to return to online shopping.

In a recent report by CNBC, Coresight Research Founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig stated, “We expect BOPIS [buy online, pick up in store]to expand in popularity during the duration of the holiday shopping season and beyond, as customers appreciate convenience.”