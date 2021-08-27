Fed Chairman Bernanke expresses optimism in the US economy. Concerns about inflation and the housing market have caused the central bank to reduce bond purchases.

A trio of Federal Reserve presidents from around the country expressed their ideas on what the bank should do next to support the economy ahead of this week’s global summit of central bank executives in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

What is their recommendation? To keep inflation under control, reduce the $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

On CNBC on Thursday, two of these regional leaders, Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan and Kansas City Fed Chairwoman Esther George, discussed why now was the proper time for the Fed to stop buying bonds.

According to George, the recent rate of job growth, combined with rising inflation, should indicate that monetary policy should be tightened now. She didn’t give an exact date for when she thinks this should start, but she believes it won’t take much longer.

“When you look at the job increases we saw last month, the month before, and the current level of inflation, I believe the level of accommodation we’re providing right now is probably not warranted in this scenario,” she told CNBC’s Steve Liesman. “As a result, I’d be prepared to discuss taper sooner rather than later.”

Kaplan agreed, but added that a strategy to reduce bond purchases should be announced in September, with an implementation plan in place by October. He acknowledged that the Fed’s asset purchases at the outset of the COVID-19 epidemic were intended to boost economic demand, but he did not believe the US economy was experiencing a demand crisis at the time.

While the Delta version of COVID-19 is still increasing case numbers, Kaplan and George agree that the altered virus has had little impact on the overall socioeconomic picture.

Instead, Kaplan is concerned about the unexpected consequences of continued bond purchases on financial markets and inflation.

“There are some distortions and excesses that need to be normalized,” Kaplan explained.

He went on to remark that the rippling effect on the housing market is particularly concerning because rising costs will disproportionately affect low-income regions. “I think we have to take that very seriously at the Fed,” Kaplan added.

In a separate interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," St. Louis Federal Reserve President Steve Bullard claimed that the initial bond purchases were appropriate when they started last year, but inflation is now exceeding the central's previous targets.