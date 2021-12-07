Fears over Omicron are dissipating, causing global stock markets to rise.

On Tuesday, global financial markets rose as concerns over the new Omicron Covid variant’s hazards dissipated.

In late morning trading, London stocks rose 1.2 percent, while Frankfurt and Paris equities rose more than two percent around midday in the eurozone.

The dollar rose, while oil continued to rise as fears about energy demand faded.

Despite fresh concerns about probable debt defaults in China’s struggling property industry, Asian stocks rose.

“Markets flushed out at the first indication of Omicron, but now are more optimistic it won’t be as terrible as first feared,” said Neil Wilson of Markets.com.

“Risk appetite is increasing as evidence mounts that the Omicron variant will be less detrimental to the economy than previously estimated at the end of November.”

When word of the new variation initially hit traders’ screens on November 26, world markets and oil had plummeted.

Investors are now positive about the outlook in the run-up to Christmas, following a rollercoaster ride since then.

“European markets are continuing to rise, with traders growing more confident that the Omicron variation would not derail Christmas,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

Although Omicron has been found all over the world, no deaths have been documented.

Authorities from all across the world are scrambling to figure out how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are.

While additional information is needed, top US pandemic expert Anthony Fauci stated over the weekend that preliminary evidence on the severity of the variation was “a bit hopeful.”

Moves by China’s central bank to prevent the economic damage from debt crises in the country’s problematic property industry further boosted sentiment on Tuesday.

Stocks in Hong Kong and Tokyo rose 2.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, although Shanghai was only modestly higher.

Meanwhile, Evergrande was reported to be arranging what could be China’s largest debt restructuring, encasing all of its offshore debts as it faced a key payment default on Tuesday.

Its difficulties have stoked fears about China’s property sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the world’s second-largest economy.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings, another significant property company, also announced it had missed a repayment deadline.

In response to the crisis, China’s central bank said on Monday that the reserve requirement ratio for most banks will be reduced by 0.5 percentage points, beginning December 15.

The decision cuts the amount of cash banks must have in reserve, allowing the central bank to infuse 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.4 billion) into the economy over time, according to a statement.

The FTSE 100 index in London is rising. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.