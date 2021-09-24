Fears over Evergrande have resurfaced, causing stocks to fall.

Stock markets fell on Friday, as traders booked profits on increased fears about ailing Chinese property developer Evergrande, capping off a relatively favorable week for global shares.

According to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, indexes “flashed red across Europe and Asia… as worries remained over the future of ailing Chinese property developer Evergrande, with no news on whether it had made its next bond interest payment.”

Cryptocurrencies also fell as a result of news from China, which declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal.

Bitcoin, which had been sliding in value before the announcement, fell as much as 6.0 percent before cutting losses to $42,256, down 5.5 percent.

Evergrande’s reticence over its interest payment fueled investors’ fears that its potential collapse could leak over into the larger economy, sending Hong Kong and Shanghai indices tumbling.

Traders were unable to follow a rally on Wall Street overnight, which followed news that the Federal Reserve would begin unwinding its massive monetary easing program in the coming months.

Observers interpreted this as a sign of hope that the world’s largest economy is on the mend.

The British and Norwegian central banks’ more hawkish stances suggested a similar view.

Market participants are keeping a careful eye on Evergrande in the interim, as there is no indication that it has paid interest to overseas bondholders on a note due Thursday.

While the company has a 30-day grace period before it is classified in default, investors are concerned due to the absence of information.

Fears that the company, one of China’s largest developers in the important property sector, would go bankrupt and take others down with it, jolting the local economy and maybe beyond, drove markets into a tailspin at the start of the week.

However, there is a feeling that there will not be another “Lehman Moment” like the one that occurred in 2008 when Wall Street behemoth Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, causing global markets to crash.

Prior to Friday, stock markets had enjoyed a couple of solid days on what appeared to be diminishing fears about Evergrande.

However, after surging more than 17 percent the day before, its stock dropped more than 11 percent on Friday.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex index exceeded the 60,000 mark for the first time, indicating that Asia was not all doom and gloom.

Despite the coronavirus epidemic, India’s markets have grown at a breakneck pace, more than doubling in value since the outbreak. Brief News from Washington Newsday.