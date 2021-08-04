Fears of the Delta Variant escalating fuel a significant job loss in July.

According to a survey released Wednesday by payroll processing firm ADP, as fears of the highly infectious Delta variety spreading across the country intensified, the number of private-sector jobs fell for the month of July.

According to ADP, a total of 330,000 jobs were added in July, down from the revised 680,000 total employment added in June. It’s also lower than the Dow Jones forecast of 653,000 jobs, and it’s the weakest rise since February, according to CNBC.

“Progress in the labor market continues to be patchy, but it is progress nonetheless. “July payroll data shows a significant slowdown in job creation compared to the second quarter,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, in a statement.

The ADP report was generated in collaboration with Mood’s Analytics and is based on ADP’s actual payroll data, which measures total nonfarm private employment on a seasonally adjusted basis each month. It excludes federal jobs, unlike the Labor Department’s report.

According to CNBC, the Labor Department’s report, which will be announced on Friday, is projected to show a total gain of 845,000 jobs, up from 850,000 in June.

According to ADP’s job report, the leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest job growth in July, with 139,000 new positions. According to the report, education and health services added 64,000 new jobs, while professional and business service sectors grew by 36,000 new positions.

The manufacturing business added 8,000 jobs in July, while the goods-producing industry added 12,000 jobs. Natural resources and mining added 3,000 new jobs, whereas construction added only 1,000 new jobs.

According to ADP, small businesses created 91,000 jobs, medium-sized businesses added 132,000 employment, and large enterprises added 106,000 payrolls.

“The recovery has slowed, affecting businesses of all sizes,” Richardson said. “Hiring bottlenecks continue to stymie stronger increases, especially in light of new COVID-19 worries about viral variations. These restrictions should dissipate in the next months, resulting in larger monthly gains.”

The markets were down following the release of the ADP report, with Dow futures down roughly 120 points, according to CNBC.