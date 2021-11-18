Fears of skyrocketing winter fuel bills are growing in the United Kingdom.

Doreen Thompson, a British senior, layers her garments in her two-bedroom apartment outside of London to avoid turning on the heat because her power bills have increased.

The 70-year-old normally entertains guests in her kitchen because it is warmer than the living room in her government-subsidized flat in Brixton, which has moldy walls.

Domestic electricity and gas prices have risen dramatically around the world this year, owing to rising wholesale energy costs, raising concerns about the UK’s peak-demand cold winter.

“I can’t have the heating on all day because I really can’t afford it,” Thompson said AFP as the weather turned cold.

Global inflation has risen as a result of rising energy prices, putting pressure on household budgets in the UK and elsewhere, particularly for those on low incomes.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom hit a near-decade high of 4.2 percent in October, according to government figures released Wednesday.

As economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, the rate is expected to peak around 5.0 percent in April, exacerbated by increasing food prices and a supply-chain constraint.

“I’m scared about this winter because I think it’s going to be really bad,” Thompson said, whose rent pays for over half of her monthly pension, which totals?

1,200 dollars ($1,630 euros)

Her remaining funds are being devoured by energy bills and other obligations, and her bank account has gone into the red this month.

“I got a text from the bank saying I was overdrawn,” said Thompson, a retired social worker who now relies on assistance from volunteer organizations she used to work with.

“So I checked, and yeah, I’m in overdraft this month, but thank God it’s just by?35.”

Thompson has a single provider for both home electricity and telecommunications services, including high-speed internet.

In a year, that bill has more than doubled, to?250 each month.

Electricity and gas account for half of this amount.

She said, “I’m amazed at how large my power bill is.”

“I have to be extremely frugal with my money and don’t buy clothes or shoes. I’ve reduced my food and non-essential toiletry purchases.” The so-called energy cap, which limits the standard variable rates given by home energy providers, was raised by the UK government in October, and it is likely to rise again in April.

Despite the fact that many Britons lock in their electricity and gas rates for a specific amount of time, they are also projected to climb in the long run.

Campaigners fear that even more households in the UK may be forced to spend more than 10% of their income on fuel.