Fears of inflation, the Federal Reserve, and default send Asian markets tumbling.

Following a meltdown on Wall Street, Asian markets fell into the red on Wednesday, as investors worried about rising inflation, the end of the Federal Reserve’s financial support, and a Wall Street showdown that might result in a catastrophic US debt default.

On the trading floors, ongoing concerns about the imminent collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande, an energy shortage in China, and the ever-present threat of the Delta Covid variant were also dampening the atmosphere.

Officials have signaled that they are ready to remove the punch bowl after a year and a half of ultra-loose monetary policy from the Fed and other central banks, which helped fire a global economic recovery and push markets to record or multi-year highs.

While the decision was widely anticipated, it comes as inflation continues to rise as a result of supply chain issues and an increase in energy costs — Brent crude broke $80 for the first time in three years on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve announced last week that it would begin winding down its enormous bond-buying program by the end of the year, but a forecast for future interest rates hinted that a raise could occur before 2023.

The news was initially accepted in stride, but a recent increase in Treasury yields has fueled fears that the Fed would tighten much sooner and more aggressively than expected as inflation rises. The dollar has mainly maintained its recent gains as higher yields make it more appealing to investors.

This has prompted speculation of a potentially harmful phase of “stagflation,” in which inflation rises while economic growth slows.

The Nasdaq led a dramatic sell-off in New York, as IT companies are particularly vulnerable to increasing interest rates as they borrow money to fuel growth.

“What we have here is a stock market that is finally looking fragile as Treasury yields rise, oil prices appear like they may easily reach $90 a barrel, and supply chain difficulties show no signs of abating,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

“The Fed was ready to put up with a little inflation overshoot in the past, but the present oil crisis may compel a big rethink before the end of the year.”

Tokyo was down more than 2% in early Asian trade after a good run in recent weeks on anticipation for further stimulus from a new prime minister, while Seoul was down 2%. Shanghai, Sydney, Taipei, and Manila all dropped more than 1%.

Although Jakarta did significantly better, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Wellington fared slightly better. Brief News from Washington Newsday.