Fears of inflation, the Federal Reserve, and a US default have harmed Asian markets.

Investors are concerned about rising inflation, the end of the Federal Reserve’s financial support, and an impasse in Washington that could result in a catastrophic US debt default. Asian markets mainly sank Wednesday following a meltdown on Wall Street.

On trading floors, ongoing concerns about the potential bankruptcy of Chinese property giant Evergrande, an energy shortage in China, and the ever-present threat of the Delta coronavirus strain all dampened the atmosphere.

Officials have signaled that they are ready to remove the punch bowl after a year and a half of ultra-loose monetary policy from the Fed and other central banks, which helped fire a global economic recovery and push markets to record or multi-year highs.

While the decision was widely anticipated, it comes as inflation continues to rise as a result of supply chain issues and an increase in energy costs — Brent crude broke $80 for the first time in three years on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve announced last week that it would begin winding down its enormous bond-buying program by the end of the year, but a forecast for future interest rates hinted that a raise could occur before 2023.

The news was initially accepted in stride, but a recent increase in Treasury yields has fueled fears that the Fed would tighten much sooner and more aggressively than expected as inflation rises.

The dollar has mainly maintained its recent gains as higher yields make it more appealing to investors.

This has prompted speculation of a potentially harmful phase of “stagflation,” in which inflation rises while economic growth slows.

In New York, the Nasdaq led a steep sell-off, with IT businesses especially vulnerable to increased rates as they borrow money to fuel growth.

“What we have here is a stock market that is finally looking fragile as Treasury yields rise, oil prices appear like they may easily reach $90 a barrel, and supply chain difficulties show no signs of abating,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

“The Fed was ready to put up with a little inflation overshoot in the past, but the present oil crisis may compel a big rethink before the end of the year.”

Tokyo fell more than 2% after a strong run in recent weeks on expectations of additional stimulus from a new Japanese prime minister.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was elected as the ruling party’s new leader on Wednesday, putting him on track to succeed Yoshihide Suga.

Shanghai, Sydney, and Seoul all fell more than 1%, while Taipei also fell. Brief News from Washington Newsday.