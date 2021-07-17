Fears of food and fuel shortages have arisen as a result of the unrest in South Africa.

For the sixth day in a row, unrest erupted in South Africa, fueling fears of food and fuel shortages as disruptions to farming, industry, and oil refining took hold.

According to government data, 72 people have died and more than 1,200 have been jailed since former President Jacob Zuma began a 15-month prison sentence, inciting violent protests.

Supply lines and transportation links in the Johannesburg region and the southeastern state of KwaZulu-Natal have been targeted by looters, causing a ripple effect across the country.

People began queuing outside food stores and gas stations as early as 4 a.m. in the port city of Durban. An AFP photographer saw the conclusion of the Covid night curfew at 0200 GMT.

The country’s largest refinery, Sapref, had declared “force majeure” – an emergency beyond its control – and shut down its Durban plant the night before, affecting a third of South Africa’s fuel supply.

The refinery was “temporarily shut down… due to civil unrest and disruption of supply routes in and out of KwaZulu-Natal,” according to the company.

Some fuel retaliators have started rationing, while others are running out.

“It is unavoidable that we will have fuel shortages in the coming days or weeks,” said Layton Beard, a spokesman for the Automobile Association of South Africa, to AFP.

Around 400 people formed a line outside a famous supermarket in northern Durban’s Eastman region, hours before the store was set to open, to buy food.

“With these lootings, we have reached a tipping point… this has now significantly jeopardized our energy and food security,” Bonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State and a professor of business and economics studies, said.

“The coronavirus vaccination rollout and supply to hospitals have been disrupted,” he told AFP.

According to Christo van der Rheede, executive director of AgriSA, the country’s largest farmers’ organization, growers are struggling to get their crops to market because the logistical network is “in tatters.”

“We need law and order restored as quickly as possible because there will be a tremendous humanitarian crisis,” van der Rheede told AFP.

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deployment of 2,500 troops to assist the overburdened police force, looters have targeted stores and warehouses.

However, the 70,000 troops that were dispatched to impose the coronavirus lockdown last year exceed these forces on the ground.

Only a few soldiers have been observed at some of the locations.