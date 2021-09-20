Fears of Evergrande contagion send global stocks tumbling.

The projected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property behemoth Evergrande sent trading floors into a tailspin Monday, with investors particularly concerned about rising wholesale gas costs.

Strong inflation, the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce monetary policy, rising infections with the Delta strain of coronavirus, and hints of weakening in the global recovery are all dampening sentiment.

With Evergrande generally expected to default on impending interest payments this week, Hong Kong fell 3.3 percent, leading Asian losses.

In early afternoon trade, Europe plunged, with London dropping 1.6 percent and Paris 2.2 percent, while Frankfurt’s freshly extended index fell 2.3 percent.

Concerns about energy consumption caused a 2% drop in global oil prices.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said, “Contagion risks from the Evergrande catastrophe are the primary cause of today’s sell-off.”

“It is, nevertheless, a huge source of investor concern at the moment, and it is possible that we will see greater losses.”

Evergrande, one of China’s largest developers, is on the verge of bankruptcy, owing more than $300 billion in debt.

Because of the probable economic impact on China, which has a voracious thirst for raw materials, mining stocks have taken a beating.

AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould stated, “Evergrande… appears to be teetering on the abyss with concerns about contagion from the issue affecting the wider economy in China.”

“Because China is the world’s largest consumer of several minerals and metals, any downturn in China would have enormous repercussions for commodity demand.”

Anxiety is particularly high over rising wholesale gas prices, which are fueling global inflationary pressures and causing anxiety among the world’s major central banks.

In light of this, Wilson believes the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week will be particularly crucial.

In a note to clients, he asked, “Does a Chinese property collapse and energy crisis meet with expectations for a Fed rate hike next year and biting inflationary pressures?”

“That would be a bad mix for risk appetite, and I believe these are the concerns being factored into today’s selling.”

Property companies and banks in Hong Kong faced the brunt of the strong selling.

Evergrande’s shares dropped nearly 19 percent before closing the day down 10%, causing Henderson Land and New World Development to suffer comparable losses.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Property Index fell more than 6%, its lowest level since May 2020.

The trend was seen across Asia, despite the fact that Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei were closed for the holidays.

