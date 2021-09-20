Fears of Evergrande contagion have weighed heavily on Hong Kong stocks, with a default expected.

Fears of a contagion from the possible collapse of Evergrande, a battered Chinese real estate giant, drove property shares plummeting in Hong Kong on Monday, with the company set to default on impending interest payments this week.

The company, one of the country’s largest developers, is on the verge of bankruptcy, owing more than $300 billion in debts, creating fears of a spillover into the local and global economies.

Investors and suppliers – some of whom claim they are owed as much as $1 million – have staged uncommon rallies outside the company’s headquarters in multiple Chinese cities, demanding their money.

To add to the rage, it was revealed over the weekend that six top officials would be subjected to “serious penalties” for redeeming financial instruments before informing individual investors that the company would be unable to pay them on time.

The company stated that they must refund the money they redeemed “within a reasonable time frame,” and that its investment arm must “strictly adhere to the announced payback plan to maintain fairness and impartiality.”

The issue brought the company’s stock down roughly 17% on Monday, putting it around 90% lower than it was at the start of the year.

Other property companies were hit as well, with Henderson Land and New World Development both falling by roughly 12%. Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 9% of its value.

Meanwhile, Ping An, the world’s largest insurance company, has lost around 8% of its value. China Minsheng Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China all lost three to five percent of their value.

The Hang Seng Index fell more than 4% as a result of the exodus.

Analysts say Beijing’s silence and a Chinese holiday are simply adding to the confusion.

BOCOM International Holdings analyst Philip Tse cautioned that “there will be further downside” until officials send a clear signal on Evergrande or lighten up on their crackdown on the real estate sector.

The company’s repayments are now the focus, with interest on bank loans due Monday and two bonds due Thursday.

However, according to a creditor published by Caixin Global on Monday, Evergrande has a “99.99 percent” risk of not being able to pay interest due in the third quarter.

The property developer had overall liabilities of nearly 2 trillion yuan ($309 billion) at the end of June, roughly equal to 2% of China’s GDP, plus an unknown amount of off-sheet debt.

The massive debt mountain aided in the acceleration. Brief News from Washington Newsday.