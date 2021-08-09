Fears of a virus have weighed heavily on stock markets, causing oil prices to plummet.

On Monday, stock markets were generally lower, driven down by a drop in oil prices amid concerns about the economic impact of Covid’s highly contagious Delta variant’s mounting infections.

“Oil prices have fallen once more as the spread of Delta and the restrictions that come with it, particularly in China, is causing serious concern,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst with OANDA Europe.

“We’re seeing rises in a variety of nations, which will likely impact on the recovery in the coming months, just as it was starting to get up steam.” London’s FTSE 100 closed the day in the black, gaining approximately 0.1 percent, while stock markets in Frankfurt and Paris fell.

Traders said Wall Street was in the red on the opposite side of the Atlantic as investors awaited developments on a big infrastructure plan nearing approval in Washington.

Growing fears about the Delta version of the coronavirus have affected commodities like oil, according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Rising instances and more lockdowns have had a direct influence on travel, resulting in a recovery in oil demand.” Oil prices were down almost 2% on Monday.

In comparison to its main competitors, the dollar was mixed.

The Dow and S&P 500, which had ended last week at all-time highs after solid jobs statistics, were also down on Monday.

This week’s highlights include the consumer price index’s inflation reading on Wednesday and Disney’s earnings on Thursday.

The Senate’s likely ratification of a $1.2-trillion infrastructure measure sponsored by President Joe Biden, which passed a critical procedural vote on Sunday, will also be on investors’ minds.

After soaring more than 20% over the weekend to more nearly $45,000, Bitcoin remained stable on Monday.

After weeks of being buffeted by Chinese measures to tighten down on the sector, analysts suggested cryptocurrencies were on the mend.

London – FTSE 100: 0.1 percent higher at 7,132.30 points (close) Frankfurt – DAX 30: 0.3 percent lower at 15,745.41 points (close) Paris – CAC 40: 0.1 percent lower at 6,813.18 points (close) New York – Dow: 0.2 percent lower at 35,130.08 EURO STOXX 50: 0.2 percent higher at 4,181.37 Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: 0.4 percent higher at 26,283.40 points Brief News from Washington Newsday.