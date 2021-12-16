Fears of a virus have forced the cancellation of the Asia Tech Conference in 2022.

A major tech conference set to take place in Hong Kong in March has been postponed until 2023, according to organizers, in a new setback for an international business hub that has embraced China’s “zero-Covid” agenda.

Since 2015, the annual RISE Conference has brought together CEOs, startups, and investors in Hong Kong.

Organizers claimed they chose to postpone because “uncertainties caused by the pandemic have remained,” according to a brief statement.

The decision occurred after the organizers said last December that they would abandon Hong Kong in favor of Malaysia, only to reverse their decision nine months later.

Originally, RISE stated that shifting the event to Kuala Lumpur would increase the event’s reach beyond Southeast Asia.

However, as a new wave of Covid-19 cases emerged in Malaysia this summer, the event’s organizers stated it was “no longer practical” to retain it in the nation.

RISE CEO Paddy Cosgrave remarked at the time that the conference “always intended to come back to Hong Kong at some point,” citing the city’s previous success.

While Hong Kong has managed to avoid coronavirus epidemics, its mostly closed borders and lengthy quarantine laws have made international conferences difficult to organize for a variety of reasons.

Most newcomers must stay in a hotel for at least three weeks, and a growing number of countries with high Omicron counts must spend one of those weeks in a government camp.

RISE’s changing connection with Hong Kong has gotten a lot of attention at a time when large tech companies are concerned about Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in the financial center.

Hong Kong has historically had more online freedom than mainland China, which boasts the world’s most advanced internet censorship network.

However, a national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong last year has given officials additional powers, including the ability to shut down websites.

RISE has previously indicated that their venue selection was unrelated to Hong Kong politics.