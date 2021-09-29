Fears of a US default and rising oil prices have weighed heavily on global stock markets.

On Tuesday, stock markets dropped as traders watched a surging dollar, high oil costs, Germany’s political deadlock, and growing fears of a US debt default.

As the globe finally emerges from the pandemic crisis, Brent crude oil momentarily rose above $80 a barrel for the first time in almost three years on hopes of soaring demand and fears about constrained supplies.

Wall Street finished sharply lower, with the S&P 500 down 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down almost 3%, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to increase the debt ceiling promptly to prevent the US government from defaulting.

“The likelihood of increasing energy prices, which would feed inflation, as well as rising bond yields, which appear to be anticipating tighter monetary policy by central banks, has caused broad selling across global equity markets,” said Chris Beauchamp, an analyst at IG.

He stated that there were “few safe havens.”

Analysts blamed rising Treasury bond yields for the disproportionate drop in tech stocks, claiming that higher interest rates disproportionately hurt tech businesses due to their increased reliance on debt to fund expansion.

JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade’s Chief Market Strategist, attributed the rise in yields to “a combination of uncertainty on Capitol Hill, coupled with all but certainty that borrowing prices will rise.”

Republicans in Washington have rejected a Democratic proposal to expand the US borrowing ceiling, and Yellen has warned that if no compromise is reached by October 18, the US will run out of cash.

Observers believe this would precipitate a major financial crisis, but Republicans have stated that they will not fund the Democrats’ spending plans.

The crisis is brewing as Democrats fight to enact President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending bills, with party infighting raising fears that the president’s agenda may be stymied.

In the midst of the chaos, the US government may shut down later this week if Congress does not adopt a temporary budget bill by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, was in the spotlight as it prepared for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition negotiations in the aftermath of weekend elections.

Even after losing a close election to the Social Democrats, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives have insisted on forming a government.

The DAX and CAC indexes in Germany were both down roughly 2%, while London was down 0.5 percent.

Army tanker drivers have been put on standby in the United Kingdom to distribute petrol as the country grapples with a gasoline shortage.

The British pound fell more than 1% versus the dollar, reaching a new low. Brief News from Washington Newsday.