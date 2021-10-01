Fears of a US debt default and recovery doubts cause stock prices to plummet.

Fears of a possible US debt default and rising economic recovery worries fueled a global stock sell-off on Friday, the opening day of the fourth quarter.

Nearing midday, London stocks fell 1.1 percent, while Frankfurt down 0.8 percent and Paris fell 0.7 percent in early afternoon trade in the eurozone.

This came after a string of losses in Asia and overnight in New York.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson stated, “Stock markets in Europe sank dramatically in the opening day of trading in the new quarter, taking the lead from a terrible finish on Wall Street.”

“European bourses are a sea of red, albeit significant early losses were trimmed after the first hour of trading.”

The fact that US lawmakers had finally enacted legislation to avoid a costly government shutdown did little to alleviate fears about their inability to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling.

Investors also digested the most recent official data, which showed rising inflation.

Consumer prices in the Eurozone rose by 3.4 percent on an annualized basis in September, the sharpest rate since 2008, as energy costs skyrocketed.

Most global central banks claim that the recent inflation increase is only transitory, but investors are concerned that tighter monetary policy will stifle any recovery following the Covid disaster.

According to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter, the inflation report “probably hasn’t improved general attitude.”

“However, in presuming that the elevated level of inflation is transitory, the European Central Bank is singing from the same song sheet as the other major central banks.”

He indicated that only time would tell whether the ECB would need to take “some tightening action in due course.”

Before the end of the year, investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin trimming its enormous bond-buying program.

On Thursday, all three major Wall Street indexes finished in the negative, with the S&P 500 losing more than 4% in September.

The rest of Asia followed suit, with Tokyo shedding 2.3 percent of its value.

Despite news that Australia will begin reopening its borders in November after 18 months of restrictions, Sydney fell 2%.

The markets in Hong Kong and mainland China were closed for the holiday.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 1.1 percent at 7,010.42 points.

Frankfurt – DAX: 15,145.76, down 0.8 percent.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.7 percent at 6,472.69 points.

At 4,016.65, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.8 percent.

At 0615 GMT, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 2.3 percent (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is closed for the holidays.

Shanghai – Composite: Holiday closure

Dow Jones is down 1.6 points in New York, according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.