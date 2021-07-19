Fears of a resurgent virus send global markets tumbling.

World equities fell on Monday as fears of an economic recovery were fueled by the spread of the Delta virus type, while oil prices plummeted as leading producers finally agreed to increase output.

In lunchtime trading, London equities fell 2.0 percent as the UK government removed England’s daily pandemic limitations despite rising infection rates.

After huge pre-weekend losses on Wall Street, Frankfurt fell 2.1 percent and Paris fell 2.2 percent in early afternoon European trade.

Europe’s severe losses mirrored those in Asia, as investors fled risky assets and feared that rising inflation would lead to interest rate hikes.

After OPEC crude producers and allies agreed on Sunday to marginally increase supply, oil prices fell to June lows, putting pressure on the energy industry.

The euro fell to $1.1766, its lowest level since April.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson stated, “Risk is firmly off, with European stock markets sliding, driven lower by the travel and oil sectors.”

“Apprehensions about variations, an increase in instances, and a decline in vaccine efficacy are all converging to undermine trust.”

Despite this, practically all Covid-19 limitations were dropped in England on Monday, a move condemned by many health professionals but celebrated as “freedom day” by the media and supporters.

“Rather than providing investors with a boost, ‘Freedom Day’ appears to be a setback,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter told AFP.

“The drop is likely due to dramatically growing Covid infection rates across the UK, as well as fears about new limits being eased.”

Lifting limitations, according to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter, might jeopardize the UK’s nascent economic recovery.

“The next several weeks will be critical in determining whether the recent loosening of limitations will lead to additional tightening of restrictions – perhaps delaying the return to economic reality,” he said.

Back in Asia, Hong Kong was the worst-affected market after the US warned corporations about the “increasing hazards” of doing business in the city as China tightens its hold, raising concerns about the city’s future as a financial center.

With vaccines being distributed around the world and some governments loosening restrictions, equities had a good first half of 2021, with many markets setting new highs or reversing previous highs as speculators banked on a successful recovery from the epidemic.

However, the spread of the highly transmissible Delta strain has thrown a kink in the works, with leaders in numerous nations reimposing lockdowns and other containment measures, particularly in countries with poor vaccination programs.

Meanwhile, rising inflation has reignited speculation about the Federal Reserve and other central banks. Brief News from Washington Newsday.