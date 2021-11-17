Fears of a rate hike in the United States cause stock markets in the United States to fall.

On Wednesday, US equities lost ground but stayed near record highs, while London dropped out of pace with the rest of Europe over fears that rising inflation will force the Bank of England to hike interest rates.

By the end of trade, the FTSE 100 index of prominent British stocks was solidly in the red, in contrast to slight advances in Paris and Frankfurt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq all fell on Wall Street.

“With the markets digesting some contradictory data on retail earnings and housing, US stocks are sliding but remain within record high territory,” Charles Schwab analysts noted.

Target, a major American retailer, surpassed expectations in third-quarter profits released on Wednesday, following excellent numbers from Walmart on Tuesday and positive consumer mood.

However, data released on Wednesday revealed that house starts and mortgage applications in the world’s largest economy have decreased.

Even though data showed a drop in US commercial crude supplies, oil prices fell further as traders speculated on the potential of Washington and Beijing releasing some of their reserves, which Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping addressed in a video summit on Monday.

On the other side of the Atlantic, UK annual inflation climbed to a near decade high of 4.2 percent in October, owing to higher energy expenses, according to statistics released early Wednesday.

The news sent the pound soaring as markets priced in a Bank of England interest rate hike in December, bolstered by Tuesday’s optimistic UK jobless figures.

Inflation and retail data have also fueled calls for the Federal Reserve of the United States to act sooner to prevent overheating and keep prices under control.

James Bullard, a top Fed official, said the bank should adopt a “more hawkish” stance and that the tapering of its massive bond-buying program, which has aided an extended global equities rise, “might move faster.”

Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, has pushed back on thoughts of rate hikes even as far out as 2023.

“The reality check will be the progression of inflation next year,” her deputy Luis de Guindos told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

“If you look at the drivers, the transitory nature of these drivers of inflation is fairly evident,” he added, implying that the single currency’s monetary policy will remain unchanged for the time being.

Separately, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel predicted that inflation will peak in November before gradually declining in 2022.

Meanwhile, as President, Turkey's currency hit a new low against the dollar.