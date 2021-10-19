Fears of a rate hike cause European stocks to sway.

European stock markets were shaky on Tuesday, as investors worried that soaring inflation might lead to higher global borrowing costs.

The indices in Frankfurt and London rose somewhat, but Paris fell into negative territory.

As soaring gas prices pushed many consumers to switch to crude, oil prices soared near multi-year highs.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, reached a high of $62,961, less than $2,000 short of its April high, with a new cryptocurrency security set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said, “Risk persists for a variety of variables, including earnings, inflation, and anticipation central banks may tighten the screw.”

“With its hawkish language, the Bank of England has thrown the cat among the pigeons, urging markets to price in certain hikes in the coming year that were not expected only a few weeks ago,” he added.

Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, cautioned on Sunday that the bank may “had to act” to combat increasing inflation, implying that the main interest rate, which is currently at a record low of 0.1 percent, may be raised soon.

Elsewhere Asian stock markets climbed on Tuesday, continuing a Wall Street surge, as optimism about corporate results brought some relief from long-running concerns about inflation, monetary tightening, and signs of a weakening economy.

Investors have been waiting nervously for finance chiefs to start drawing down the massive cash support put in place at the outset of the Covid-19 outbreak, and a spate of forecast-beating earnings reports from corporations over the past week has delivered a much-needed lift.

The optimistic findings have helped to alleviate concerns about the impact of rising inflation, a looming energy crisis, and anticipation that the period of cheap money will soon come to an end on companies’ bottom lines.

“Thus far, we’ve seen some fairly decent earnings beats, and while most have mentioned concerns about growing prices, as well as supply chain disruptions, we haven’t seen many substantial profit downgrades,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the green, and Asia followed suit.

Oil markets have been bolstered by a recent jump in prices, which has been fueled by tight supply and anticipation of increased demand throughout the northern hemisphere winter.

FTSE 100: Up 0.1 percent to 7,207.23 points in London.

DAX is up 0.1 percent at 15,485.04 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.1 percent at 6,669.95.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,159.25, up 0.2 percent.