Fears of a new Covid Surge have prompted India to restrict religious festivals.

Authorities in India are imposing restrictions on key religious festivities that begin this week and are expected to draw large crowds, warning that a new Covid-19 wave has already begun in Mumbai, the country’s financial center.

State governments around the 1.3 billion-strong country, which saw a disastrous coronavirus outbreak in April-May, are cracking down on large gatherings.

On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar told reporters, “The third wave is not coming; it is already here.”

“Festivals can be celebrated later. Let us put our residents’ lives and health first,” said Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, whose capital is Mumbai.

He was addressing ahead of the Hindu Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which begins on Friday and lasts 11 days.

The latest Covid-19 epidemic wreaked havoc on India’s hospitals, killing more over 200,000 people.

It happened after the Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious events, which drew over 25 million Hindu pilgrims.

Experts attributed the spike on the gathering, massive state election rallies, and the virulent Delta virus type, which was originally discovered in India.

Authorities have stated that a recent surge in cases in Kerala’s southern state following the August Onam holiday should be cause for concern.

Despite the warnings, festive throngs have flooded markets in Maharashtra and other states in recent days.

To decrease the number of worshippers carrying Ganesha effigies during the festival, the state government would limit the height of the elephant-headed god’s effigies.

Processions will be prohibited on the first and last days of the festival.

As cases grow in another major Maharashtra city, Nagpur, restrictions on travel and activity are scheduled to be implemented this week.

A night curfew will be maintained in the neighboring state of Karnataka, and districts with higher positive test results would be barred from holding Ganesh celebrations.

K. Sudhakar, Karnataka’s health minister, told AFP that officials were afraid that the recent resumption of high school classes could lead to a surge in cases.

Viti Kumar, a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state, expressed concern that people would relax their vigilance during the celebrations.

“With my daughter, I can’t take any chances. She told AFP, “I’m not sending her to school.”

Tamil Nadu, in the south, has outlawed public festival festivities, while West Bengal, in the east, was poised to impose restrictions on the nine-day Durga Puja in October.

With almost 33 million infections and 441,000 deaths, India has the world’s second-highest known caseload.