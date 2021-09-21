Fears of a Chinese debt crisis send Tokyo’s Nikkei down more than 2%.

On Tuesday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell more than 2% at the open, extending Wall Street’s losses on worries of contagion from the impending collapse of debt-ridden Chinese property behemoth Evergrande.

In early trade, the Nikkei 225 index down 2.07%, or 630.51 points, to 29,869.54, while the Topix index fell 2.21 percent, or 46.36 points, to 2,053.81.

Evergrande, one of China’s largest developers, is on the verge of bankruptcy, owing more than $300 billion in debt.

Experts believe that Chinese authorities would be unable to limit the consequences from the firm’s likely disorderly collapse, which might damage many other businesses and pose a risk of contagion.

In a note, senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said, “The Japanese market, which was closed on Monday, is expected to be dominated by sell-orders, with investors disheartened by the worldwide market panic over the financial crisis at China’s Evergrande.”

He noted that “the market will remain volatile, with trading volume already projected to shrink” ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

In early trade, the dollar was trading at 109.45 yen, down from 109.38 yen in New York.

Nippon Steel was down 3.39 percent at 2,080 yen, Panasonic was down 2.19 percent at 1,382 yen, and Sony was down 0.79 percent at 12,225 yen in Tokyo.

Honda fell 2.90 percent to 3,348 yen after announcing that domestic manufacturing in Japan would be 40% lower than planned in August-September owing to parts shortages.

Shinsei Bank fell 0.73 percent to 1,882 yen, while SBI Holdings fell 2.49 percent to 2,764 yen, following the bank’s announcement that it would implement takeover defense measures in response to SBI’s bid.

On Wall Street, the Dow sank 1.8 percent to 33,970.47, the S&P 500 slid 1.7 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.2 percent.