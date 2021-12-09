Fears among British businesses have grown as a result of the Omicron crackdown.

The impact of new health controls aimed to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain over Christmas was mourned by Britain’s ailing hotel and finance sectors on Thursday.

As Omicron variant instances rise, the UK government will tighten virus restrictions in England beginning Monday, including guidance to work from home and required Covid passports, the government announced Wednesday.

The news hit the nation’s taverns, restaurants, and nightclubs like a ton of bricks, just as they were starting to recover from the pandemic’s long-running lockdowns, which had already wreaked havoc on commerce.

It also sent shivers through London’s City finance center, which was already hurting from Brexit and had been reduced to a ghost town for much of the outbreak as commuters and visitors avoided the capital.

The recent restrictions have reignited concerns about the economy as we enter the New Year, but analysts are divided on the prognosis.

“These new limits will be a disappointment to Square Mile firms,” said Catherine McGuinness, the City of London Corporation’s policy chair.

“Many City stores, restaurants, pubs, and other companies that rely on visitation from neighboring offices have had Christmas cancelled.”

The restoration of government advise to work from home would smash the once-bustling City, where office workers had begun to return to desks.

The Corporation, which manages London’s historic financial center, the Square Mile, advises businesses, workers, and residents to respect the new restrictions.

“However, we also ask the administration to lay out a clear road map to normalcy early next year,” McGuinness added.

“We have to figure out how to live with the virus while yet allowing the economy to thrive.”

For the first time in England, Covid vaccination passports will be required to be shown.

For access into nightclubs and large entertainment venues, the pass, which consists of documentation of two vaccine doses or a negative lateral flow test, will be required.

Pubs, which are normally packed with Christmas revellers over the holiday season, are already hurting from Covid lockdowns, which were only lifted earlier this year.

“Make no mistake, this is a tremendous blow for our industry since it further undermines customer confidence and is catastrophic for pubs located near offices and in town centers,” Emma McClarkin, the British Beer and Pub Association’s chief executive, said.

She added that the government “will need to look at providing help” to compensate for missing “important earnings” over the holiday season, but that most pubs were too small to require Covid passports.

The Night Time Industries Association, which represents the hospitality industry, has issued a warning.

