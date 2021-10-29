Fearful Tigrayans are ensnared by mass arrests far from the Ethiopian war front.

Before dawn, Ethiopian police raided Addis Ababa’s cathedral, stopping services and dragging a dozen ethnic Tigrayan priests and monks into a pickup van.

They gave no justification for the raid in July, but there was no need: the imprisoned men knew they were about to join the thousands of Tigrayans gathered up for allegedly aiding the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group.

For the past year, Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa and other parts of the nation have seen a wave of arbitrary arrests targeting Tigrayans from all aspects of life, a mostly hidden aspect of the country’s ongoing war in the north.

It is portrayed by law enforcement officials as a legitimate endeavor to eliminate the TPLF, which they consider a terrorist organization.

However, interviews with scores of detainees, attorneys, court officials, and human rights advocates conducted by AFP indicate a more indiscriminate operation that has ensnared everyone from high-ranking military personnel to regular day laborers.

Victims told AFP that their ordeals smacked of ethnic stereotyping, with prosecutions based on flimsy evidence.

Police imprisoned the pastors for more than two weeks, accusing them of fundraising for the TPLF, burning Ethiopian flags, and even organizing their own terrorist strikes.

When an investigator questioned where the monks hid their pistols, one of the monks replied he couldn’t help but laugh.

“We told them we are men of faith, not politicians,” he told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“I’m not sure where they acquire their data. They are, however, using it to kick Tigrayans out from under us and force us to live in fear.” The detentions began shortly after a battle broke out in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray area in early November 2020, after months of animosity between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF, which dominated national politics before Abiy assumed office in 2018.

Officials initially focused on military people.

Hundreds of Tigrayan officers were summoned for a televised meeting in Addis Ababa two weeks after the first shots were fired, with state media presenting the tape as proof of the participants’ support for the government.

According to family members, at least three of the policemen were arrested and their homes checked for weapons before being imprisoned for allegedly plotting to overthrow Abiy.

Michael, whose father was arrested, said he was perplexed by the decision.

Michael said his father, a mid-level officer, "didn't want to talk about politics."