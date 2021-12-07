Fauci tells AFP that the Omicron variant is “very certainly” not more severe than Delta.

While it would take weeks to assess the severity of the new Covid-19 variation Omicron, top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that early evidence suggested it was not worse than previous strains, and maybe milder.

President Joe Biden’s main medical advisor, in an interview with AFP, divided the knowns and unknowns regarding Omicron into three categories: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from previous infections and vaccines, and the severity of sickness.

According to Fauci, the new variety is “obviously highly transmissible,” possibly even more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain.

Re-infections are also more common with Omicron, according to epidemiological data gathered from throughout the world.

Lab trials to assess the efficacy of antibodies from current vaccines against Omicron should be available in the “next few days to a week,” according to Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“It almost probably isn’t more severe than Delta,” Fauci remarked when asked about the severity.

“There is some evidence that it may be less severe, because in some of the South African cohorts being studied, the ratio between the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations appears to be lower than in Delta.”

However, he cautioned that the conclusions should not be interpreted too broadly because the people studied were disproportionately young and less likely to be hospitalized.

“I believe that will take another couple of weeks,” he said, referring to South Africa, where the variation was first identified in November.

“As additional diseases spread throughout the world, it may take longer to determine the seriousness of the situation.”

The “best case scenario,” according to Fauci, is a more transmissible virus that does not produce more severe illness or a spike in hospitalizations and fatalities.

“The worst-case scenario is that it is not only highly transmissible, but it also causes severe sickness, and then you get a second wave of infections that aren’t necessarily dulled by the vaccine or by people’s previous infections,” he added.

“I don’t believe the worst-case situation will occur, but you never know.”