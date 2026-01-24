Faster US Rate Cuts Could Put Pressure on UK Inflation, Warns Bank Policymaker

A senior policymaker at the Bank of England has cautioned that a more aggressive approach to interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve could pose a challenge to the UK’s inflation control efforts. Megan Greene, a key member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), highlighted the potential knock-on effects of US monetary policy on the UK’s economy.

Greene’s remarks, made at an event hosted by the Resolution Foundation think tank, come as President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged the Federal Reserve to speed up its rate cuts. While Greene acknowledged the global influence of US monetary decisions, she argued that the Bank of England may need to take a divergent path to maintain control over domestic inflation.

Impact on UK Inflation and Monetary Policy

Greene emphasized that the UK, as a small and open economy, is susceptible to external price pressures, particularly from the US. She noted that if the Federal Reserve were to cut rates more aggressively than the Bank of England in 2026, this could drive up demand for UK exports, thus increasing inflationary pressures in the UK.

“This would, in my view, give even greater cause for concern about a risk of UK inflation persistence,” Greene said, stressing that such a scenario could justify a slower approach to reducing the Bank’s own monetary restrictions.

The market has been pricing in a significant risk of a more accommodative Fed policy in 2026. If this materializes, it could lead to higher inflation in the UK, complicating the Bank of England’s task of managing price stability.

Greene also provided an update on her current outlook for UK inflation, noting that she was less concerned about disinflationary risks than she had been a few months ago. This shift in sentiment is largely attributed to the UK government’s intervention in the form of an autumn budget measure, which includes a £150 cut to the average household energy bill starting in April. As a result, inflation is expected to fall once this relief measure takes effect.

However, Greene remains vigilant about longer-term risks. “Even more concerning, in my view, are the forward indicators for wage growth,” she said, pointing to the slowing of private sector wage growth. Despite the recent decline, she warned that the Bank’s projections suggest that this slowdown might have reached its limit, raising concerns about potential wage-price spirals.

As the US Federal Reserve’s policies continue to dominate global economic conversations, the Bank of England’s approach will remain under close scrutiny. With rising inflation concerns and ongoing uncertainties about US monetary policy, the challenges facing the Bank of England in 2026 are set to be a key focus for both policymakers and market analysts alike.