Fast and casual dining is big business, according to this infographic.

Fast-casual dining establishments are where Americans go when they want a burger, fries, tacos, or chips but want to kick it up a notch. According to QSR Magazine, these eateries that are just a little bit finer than your ordinary fast food chain have been launching more new restaurants than any other eating category despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Chipotle, a Tex-Mex restaurant, is on front of the pack, having surpassed runner-up Panera Bread during the preceding year. According to the QSR 50 rating, which the figures are based on, Chipotle and Panera could gain even more from their current digitization initiatives once the pandemic strikes. Panda Express, which has ranked third in past years, was praised for its prompt and thorough pandemic response, which kept workers and customers safe from the virus.

Because many of the companies in the industry aren’t publicly traded, QSR had to estimate the numbers for a few of the chains on the list.

The segment’s greatest winner was Texas chicken eatery Wingstop, which increased its sales by about 50% between 2019 and 2020, putting it in fourth place among the country’s largest fast-casual chains. The brand’s aggressive expansion strategy aims to make it a “top 10 global brand,” according to the company. According to QSR estimates, this allowed the chain to catch up to competitor Zaxby’s, which only saw a 9% increase in sales during the same period.