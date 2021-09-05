Fashion Week is coming back to New York with a vengeance.

New York is resuming its Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the resumption of in-person runway presentations including famous names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, due to Covid-related restrictions, the series will lack some of its normal foreign flavor when it premieres this week.

The epidemic overshadowed the last two fashion weeks, which were both dominated by virtual runway presentations, between September 2020 and February 2021.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDAchief )’s executive, Steven Kolb, believes that both internet and in-person exhibits have a place.

However, he continued, “there is a great optimism, energy, and enthusiasm about returning to live shows.”

“Of course, nothing beats seeing a live performance.”

There are no shortage of classic runway settings in New York, which hosts fashion shows before those in London, Milan, and Paris, such as Tommy Hilfiger’s Apollo Theater show in 2019 or Michael Kors’ Studio 54-themed event the same year.

LaQuan Smith will unveil his collection atop the Empire State Building on Thursday evening, closing a day that includes shows by Moschino, Sergio Hudson, and Carolina Herrera.

Hillary Taymour, the founder of Collina Strada, will perform a show in a rooftop garden in Brooklyn on Tuesday, confirming her environmentally aware approach.

Michael Kors stated, “This is a critical moment for New York, and we’re happy to support the city and the industry.”

Steven Kolb said, “We’re resilient.” “We’re also upbeat.”

This year, Fashion Week coincides with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s own fashion spectacle, which takes place on Monday and is a highlight of the city’s social calendar.

The Met Gala this year is presented by Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis player Naomi Osaka, all of whom are under the age of 25.

However, in a city hit hard by Covid-19 – and then again by catastrophic flooding in recent days – the restoration to normal is taking its time.

The organizers of Fashion Week have declared a stringent protocol: all guests and participants must be vaccinated, masks are encouraged but not required for runway models, and audience sizes are limited.

According to the CFDA, “a major percentage” of the 91 official events will be held outside, while some labels will continue to use digital presentations.

With several nations still prohibiting travel to the United States, “many of our typical international guests… will not be able to go to New York,” Kolb told AFP.

