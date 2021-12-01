Far-right Zemmour has been threatened with a lawsuit by the French media for using images.

Celebrities and movie studios are among those enraged by far-right pundit Eric Zemmour’s use of their pictures in the short video announcing his presidential ambition.

Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit who announced his candidacy on YouTube on Tuesday, is the most outspokenly anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the opponents vying to overthrow President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022.

After a clip from his 1999 picture “Joan of Arc,” starring Milla Jovovich, appeared in Zemmour’s 10-minute video, director Luc Besson (“The Fifth Element”) was among several who reacted vehemently.

The photographs were used “in a dishonest manner,” Besson told AFP, and he “shares none of Eric Zemmour’s ideals.”

Gaumont, which holds the rights to “Joan of Arc” and the 1960s classic “A Monkey in Winter” starring Jean-Luc Belmondo, also took a strong stance, saying they had received no requests from Zemmour’s team to utilize portions from those films.

Both were cited by Zemmour as evidence that the traditional France of “Joan of Arc and Louis XIV” and “Notre Dame and country churches” is vanishing under the weight of migration and foreign cultures.

Gaumont stated that it would “examine all of the alternatives available to us” in its fight against Zemmour.

Multiple news clips of Muslims praying in the street, as well as street violence and the aftermath of terrorist attacks, were included in the film, prompting reactions from media organizations.

France 24 stated it is “opposed on principle to the use of its images and emblem in any political campaigns” and will demand that they be removed immediately.

In a joint statement, France Televisions, the National Audiovisual Institute, and Radio France said Zemmour must respect picture copyright “just like everyone else.”

Le Parisien, a daily newspaper, claimed it had approached YouTube directly over the use of its photographs.

Zemmour’s team responded by telling AFP that they had honored the freedom to freely utilize “brief quotes.”

Brief snippets can only be used for reviews, opinion pieces, and scientific or instructive publications, not for promotional content, according to a lawyer with SCAM, which regulates copyright law in France.

If the original authors believe their work has been corrupted in its use, they can take legal action — a complaint that several writers and historians have leveled against Zemmour.

Zemmour's video also included a shot that Macron's party, Republic on the Move, claimed ownership of and threatened to sue over.