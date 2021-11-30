Far-right in France Pundit Zemmour announces his candidacy for President.

Eric Zemmour, a French far-right commentator, said on Tuesday that he will run for president in next year’s election, laying claim to the position in a video filled with anti-immigrant rhetoric and doom-laden predictions about the future.

Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit, is the most outspokenly anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the contenders vying to succeed President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022.

His official debut into the campaign, which has been expected for weeks, will see him attempt to outflank veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen with a more radical platform that includes banning foreign-sounding first names.

“Now is not the time to reform France; now is the time to rescue it,” he remarked. “It is for this reason that I have decided to run for President.” He stated he joined the race “so that our daughters don’t have to wear headscarves and our sons don’t have to be submissive,” referring to his belief that white French people are being supplanted by immigration.

In September and October, Zemmour rose in surveys while teasing his presidential ambitions, but he has subsequently lost steam.

A photo of the Paris-born pundit flashing a middle finger to a protester while on a trip to Marseille at the weekend was seen as his latest gaffe, and he has yet to enlist the support of any political heavyweights.

In a fresh survey released on Tuesday, he was ranked third with 13% in the first round of the election, down three to four points from a week ago, behind Le Pen and Macron.

The author of the best-selling “The French Suicide” declared his candidacy in a nostalgic YouTube video in which he sat at a desk reading his address into an old-style microphone, evoking General De Gaulle’s iconic 1940 call to the French to join the Resistance against Nazi Germany.

He cautioned that the France of “Joan of Arc and Louis XIV” and “Notre-Dame and rural churches” was “disappearing” over the course of nine minutes.

“You feel like aliens in your own country,” he added, his voice over recent color photos of violence and riots juxtaposed against a serene black-and-white vision of the past.

“Immigration is not the cause of all our issues,” he asserted, “but it exacerbates them all.”

His opponents attacked his speech right away, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin calling it “absolutely horrible” and Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure calling it “sinister.”

Alexis Corbiere, a far-left MP, claimed it "seemed more like an announcement for."