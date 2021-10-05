Fantasia, a Chinese developer, is unable to pay its debts.

Another Chinese homebuilder has run into financial difficulties after failing to make debt payments, adding to concerns about the country’s property sector as embattled giant China Evergrande teeters on the verge of bankruptcy.

Fears of a Chinese economic contagion have intensified as Evergrande, the country’s most indebted private homebuilder, struggles with more than $300 billion in liabilities and prepares to undergo a significant restructuring.

Fantasia Holdings failed to repay a $205.7 million note on Monday, according to a statement from the Shenzhen-based company.

This happened after property management firm Country Garden Services Holdings announced that a subsidiary of Fantasia had skipped a loan repayment of 700 million yuan ($108 million), implying that Fantasia was likely to default.

Investors are waiting for word from Evergrande after the company halted trading of its shares on Monday pending the announcement of a “significant transaction,” with rumors claiming Hong Kong real estate giant Hopson Development Holdings planned to buy a 51 percent stake in its property services business.

Despite the fact that Fantasia is a smaller player in the market than Evergrande, its problems illustrate investor concerns over financial disclosures.

On Monday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Fantasia to “CCC-,” indicating that default is a probable.

Although media reports claimed Fantasia had skipped an earlier payment to creditors, the bond “does not appear to have been reported in the company’s financial filings,” according to the ratings agency.

“We feel the company’s liquidity situation may be tighter than we previously anticipated as a result of the availability of these bonds.

“Furthermore, this episode calls into question the company’s financial reports’ transparency,” Fitch noted.

Separately, S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Sinic Holdings, claiming that the company’s “debt-servicing capabilities has practically been depleted.”

Sinic has been unable to make interest payments, which could lead to “accelerated repayments on Sinic’s other debt obligations,” according to S&P.

On Tuesday, Fitch downgraded Sinic from “CCC” to “C,” citing its belief that the company is “in the midst of a default-like process.”

Last month, the CEO of Shanghai-based Sinic made news when he lost more than a billion dollars in a market meltdown connected to Evergrande fears.

According to Forbes, Zhang Yuanlin’s net worth dropped from $1.3 billion to $250.7 million on September 20, when his company was forced to suspend trading in Hong Kong due to an 87 percent decline in its share price.

Regulators have announced that China’s real-estate sector will be scrutinized more closely in the coming months. Brief News from Washington Newsday.