Fans of Bob Ross are boycotting the Netflix film “Exploiters,” claiming that the painter’s “name has been tarnished by greed.”

Fans of the painter are outraged over the corporation that helped launch his career, following the publication of the Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed” on Wednesday.

The film covers the life of Bob Ross, a painter who became famous after appearing on the PBS show “The Joy of Painting.”

Ross, who was spotted demonstrating several painting techniques at a mall, featured on PBS from 1983 to 1994, producing over 30,000 paintings for television viewers.

He died of cancer at the age of 52 in 1995.

With iconic sayings like “happy little trees” and his notorious permed hair, the Florida-born painter is noted for his soft approach to painting. But, according to the Netflix documentary, Ross had a two-decade feud with Annette and Walt Kowalski, who began his career and eventually own the majority of Bob Ross Inc., the corporation that profits from Ross’ name and image.

Bob Ross Inc. issued a statement following the release of the Netflix documentary, stating that it “takes significant issue with the false and severely distorted portrayal of our company in the Netflix video, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.”

“Bob’s creative and cultural relevance – and his proclaimed ambition to become the world’s most adored painting teacher and friend – would have been lost decades ago with his demise if not for the efforts of the remaining founders and their dedication to this mission,” it said.

Fans of Ross, on the other hand, disagreed, and used the hashtag #BoycottBRI to push for a boycott of Bob Ross Inc.

Many fans of the painter declared that they would never buy anything from Bob Ross Inc. again and urged other fans to do the same, claiming that the Kowalskis had “tarnished” Ross’ name “through avarice.”

This makes me feel ill! For years, I looked up to Bob Ross, and while college, I tried to spread his passion of art during the pandemic, and now I realize why.