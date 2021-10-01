Fans mock Konami’s ‘EFootball’ release as ‘grotesque.’

Konami’s “eFootball 2022” was supposed to “herald a new age of virtual football,” but it looks to have fallen short, with gamers criticizing its aesthetics and gameplay.

The new free-to-play title from the Japanese company is the newest installment of eFootball, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer, one of the most popular video game franchises.

The highly anticipated “eFootball 2022” was released on all platforms on Thursday, from smartphones to next-generation consoles, in an attempt to appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts.

However, disgruntled players swiftly took to social media to vent their frustrations and mockery, in scenes reminiscent of the backlash against another highly anticipated game, “Cyberpunk 2077,” which was yanked from PlayStation stores just days after its debut.

Some mocked what they regarded as unattractive digital representations of celebrities, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared cross-eyed in one screenshot shared on Twitter.

“Konami You shouldn’t have released it in this condition. This is a disaster… One gamer added, “I mean really horrible,” next to a film of a character’s arm jiggling into painful-looking positions as two players jostled on the pitch.

Another odd film showed the persona of Barcelona striker Ansu Fati sprinting towards the goal, arms extending behind him.

According to Konami, the popular football video game franchise has sold more than 112 million copies and 400 million mobile game downloads since its inception in 1995.

However, so far, the revised “eFootball 2022” has disappointed fans and received poor feedback, with only 8% of the more than 10,400 ratings on gaming platform Steam being positive as of Friday.

Serkan Toto, a Kantan Games expert in Tokyo, gave “eFootball 2022” a harsh review.

“I tried it, and it’s like a soccer parody… “I think everyone at Konami knew this wasn’t going to work because the way it plays is so ridiculously horrible, so grotesquely bad,” he told AFP.

Toto stated that he believed the launch was rushed.

Konami “had to do something drastic” to compete with Electronic Arts’ market-leading “FIFA” series, which also published its latest version on Thursday, he said.

“However, if you want to compete with FIFA, you can’t put out a product like that. It’s like attempting to compete with a Michelin star restaurant by presenting a McDonald’s menu.”

Despite a “very terrible start,” David Gibson, a video-game analyst with Astris Advisory, told AFP that the game may still be a hit.

“You can’t claim to know everything. Brief News from Washington Newsday.