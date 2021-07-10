Fans are prohibited from attending Olympic football matches in Japan’s Hokkaido region.

Due to the pandemic, the northern Hokkaido region of Japan has chosen to prohibit spectators from attending Olympic football matches played in the area, taking unprecedented precautions to stage the Games primarily behind closed doors.

Local governor Naomichi Suzuki made the announcement late Friday night, overturning an Olympic organisers’ decision a day earlier to prohibit spectators from games in the greater Tokyo zone but allow some fans to watch sports elsewhere.

Suzuki stated in a written statement that “all events to be performed in Sapporo would take place with no spectators,” referring to the five matches the regional capital will host.

The declaration came only one day after Tokyo 2020 organizers announced that fans would be prohibited from attending events in the city and neighboring areas, which will be under a viral emergency throughout the Games.

The Games, which have been postponed because to the epidemic, will be the first to be held largely behind closed doors.

A number of sports will be held outside of the capital, including marathon and race walk events in Sapporo. The public has already been asked not to come out to witness the races live by Olympic and municipal officials.

Suzuki said he made the latest decision about the football matches after determining that the organisers’ anti-pandemic measures were insufficient and would not prevent people from fleeing Tokyo, which is experiencing a rapidly expanding wave of diseases.

The organizers lobbied for a 50% capacity audience, or fewer than 10,000 people, in the Sapporo Dome.

Hokkaido has long battled to keep coronavirus epidemics under control. However, after this weekend, it plans to lift its three-week quasi-state of emergency.

“We made the choice to allay fears and ensure the safety and security of local residents as our top priority. “I beg your pardon,” Suzuki said.