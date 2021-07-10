Fans are prohibited from attending Olympic events in Fukushima and Hokkaido, Japan.

Due to the pandemic, the northern Japanese districts of Fukushima and Hokkaido have banned spectators from Olympic events on their land, making unprecedented measures to hold the Games primarily behind closed doors.

The regional governors’ announcements reversed an Olympic organisers’ plan to save competitions outside of Tokyo for live streaming on Thursday evening.

Fukushima’s decision is significant since the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has long touted the Olympics as the “reconstruction Games,” emphasizing the region’s recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which resulted in a nuclear plant meltdown.

Due to an upsurge in coronavirus illnesses and demand for hospital beds, Governor Masao Uchibori barred supporters from attending baseball and softball games in Fukushima and the greater Tokyo area on Saturday.

He remarked, “I believe we must take all essential efforts to ensure a safe and secure Games.” “The criteria for holding a ‘reconstruction Games’ have altered as we continue to fight the new infectious disease.”

The announcement came after Governor Naomichi Suzuki of Hokkaido declared late Friday that five Olympic football matches scheduled in Sapporo, the regional capital, would be held without spectators.

Suzuki stated that he made the decision after discovering that the organizers’ anti-pandemic efforts were insufficient and would not prevent people from fleeing Tokyo, which is witnessing a spike in disease outbreaks.

Sapporo will also host marathon and race walk events. Olympic and municipal officials have previously requested that the public refrain from attending the events live.

Hokkaido has long struggled to prevent coronavirus outbreaks. It does plan to lift its three-week quasi-state of emergency after this weekend.

On Thursday, officials from Tokyo 2020 and the government decided to ban fans from visiting activities in the city and surrounding regions, which would be under a viral emergency throughout the Games.

However, they did state that some fans will be allowed in other tournaments.

Officials in the Miyagi, Ibaraki, and Shizuoka regions affirmed on Saturday that they were still committed to hosting tournaments with fans in attendance.

Organizers have advocated for venues to hold up to 50% of their capacity or fewer than 10,000 people.

Despite Tokyo’s closure, the pandemic-affected Games will be the first to be held largely behind closed doors.

The decision was met with sadness by Olympic footballers on Saturday.

Players like having fans because "it's always good to have an atmosphere in the stands." It simply adds to the fun of the game.