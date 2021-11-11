Families of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash victims will be compensated by Boeing.

According to legal documents filed in a Chicago court on Wednesday, Boeing has reached an arrangement with the relatives of the 157 persons killed in the Ethiopian 737 MAX crash and has admitted responsibility for the crash.

In a statement to AFP, Boeing stated, “Boeing is committed to ensure that all families who lost loved ones in the incidents are completely and fairly compensated for their loss.”

“By accepting responsibility, Boeing’s agreement with the families helps the parties to concentrate their efforts on calculating the right compensation for each family,” according to the aerospace company.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 to Nairobi crashed six minutes after takeoff southeast of the capital Addis Ababa on March 10, 2019.

After a 737 MAX operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia in October 2018, the disaster led in the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet and the largest crisis in the history of the American aircraft manufacturer.

The agreement was praised by the lead lawyers for the victims’ families as “historic” and a “major milestone for the family in their pursuit of justice against Boeing.”

In a statement, lawyers Robert Clifford, Steven Marks, and Justin Green stated, “It will ensure they are all treated equitably and eligible to receive full damages.”

The agreement announced on Wednesday did not specify monetary numbers, but stated that jurors would be responsible for determining compensation amounts based on the information provided.

Victims’ families will be able to file a lawsuit in US courts to seek compensation. There were 35 different countries represented among the 157 people that died.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who perished aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” Boeing said.

“Since the incidents, Boeing has made major improvements as a company, as well as to the design of the 737 MAX, to ensure that accidents like this never happen again,” the statement continued.

The 737 MAX, a new version of the renowned medium-haul plane first introduced in 1967, has soiled Boeing’s reputation and cost the company billions of dollars.

The planes were grounded for 20 months before being able to fly across the world again by the end of 2020. More than 200 planes have been returned to service by airlines.

The tentative accord will be ratified at a hearing next Tuesday in Chicago. There will be mediations after that, but if those fail, each family will have the opportunity to speak up.