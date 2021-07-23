Families in Cuba are worried about loved ones who have been detained during historic protests.

Manuel Diaz is one of several persons who have been jailed in Cuba for nearly two weeks after taking part in huge anti-government protests. His family is concerned about him.

Diaz, who is 59 years old, needs two or three witnesses to swear that his protest was nonviolent in order to qualify for bail before his trial, according to his lawyer.

Diaz, a baker, had attended a demonstration in his hometown of Bauta, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Havana, on July 11.

Thousands of people went to the streets in 40 cities and towns on July 11 in an apparently spontaneous surge of anti-government fervor, yelling “Freedom!” and “Down with the dictatorship!”

For allegedly marching without face masks, hundreds were arrested, and many now face accusations of contempt, public disruption, vandalism, and propagation of the coronavirus outbreak.

“For the time being, no one has testified, and Manuel remains in pre-trial detention,” his brother Roberto told AFP by phone from Miami.

“He is imprisoned in Caimito (western Cuba), and we are in severe need of help.”

The communist administration has yet to reveal the number of persons imprisoned over two weeks after the largest protests since the revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power in 1959.

At least 600 names have been published on lists compiled by independent observers and campaigners.

Last week, UN human rights director Michelle Bachelet raised worry about reports that some people were being kept incommunicado and that their whereabouts were unknown.

“All those detained for exercising their rights must be released as soon as possible,” she continued.

The protests took place as the country faces its greatest economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic electricity, food, and medical shortages, as well as an increase in the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Thursday that the vast majority of those imprisoned had been released after paying a fine or had been placed under house arrest.

He disputed that any of the detainees were children or that anyone had gone missing.

Roberto Diaz issued an urgent request for anyone who might vouch for his brother’s nonviolent conduct during the rallies on a Facebook group called “Desaparecidos (Missing) #SOSCuba.”

“Please, is there somebody who can assist us?” ‘Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please

Similar messages have gone viral on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Claudia Salazar is fighting for her husband, Yarian Sierra, who, according to her, is “the victim of an unjust process… because he thinks differently.”

Anyelo Troya, a 25-year-old photo and video operator who was arrested with his camera near Havana’s parliament building, has been condemned to a year in prison. Brief News from Washington Newsday.