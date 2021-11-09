Families are split by the closed Morocco-Algeria border.

Fatima Chaaoufi looks across the closed Moroccan border to an Algerian village on the opposite side, where she hasn’t seen family members in years.

She sighs, “We’re so close but so far.”

Chaaoufi’s village of Oulad Bouarfa, located east of the Moroccan city of Oujda, is only a few kilometers from Boussfar, the Algerian village where her brother perished a month ago.

Since 1994, when the border between the North African adversaries was blocked due to a diplomatic dispute, Chaaoufi has not been able to see him.

“I couldn’t control myself when I heard out he had died,” she added, tears in her eyes. “I dashed over to the barbed wire. They tried to restrain me, but (my anguish) overcame me.” The 75-year-old, who wore a headscarf over her head and an apron around her waist and sat in the yard of her family’s humble farm, said she had been forced to watch the funeral procession from afar, “impotent and in tears.”

Chaaoufi’s family is just one of many whose lives have been torn apart by a border that Algeria closed in 1994 after Morocco accused Algeria of being involved in a jihadist attack on a Marrakesh hotel that murdered two tourists.

Since then, the border has remained closed, with little chance of it opening anytime soon as tensions between Rabat and Algiers rise once more.

Algeria severed diplomatic ties with its neighbor in August, citing “hostile activities” after months of increasing tensions over the Western Sahara and Morocco’s normalization of relations with Israel.

Morocco has denied the allegations.

Then, last week, Algeria accused Morocco of killing three Algerian civilians on a desert highway through an area of the disputed Western Sahara controlled by Algeria’s Polisario Front independence movement.

Despite their governments’ intense antagonism, Algerians and Moroccans share profound cultural and familial ties.

“It’s really painful to see two fraternal people split by political decisions,” said Bachir Chaouch, who was born in El Amria in 1951 but migrated to Morocco before Algeria’s 1962 independence from France.

He has no communication with his uncles, aunts, or cousins who remain in Algeria now.

“It was different until 1994. We used to visit our families since business was good. We never imagined we’d arrive at this stage, “he stated

Despite the fact that the border was officially closed, smugglers continued to operate a lucrative trade in gasoline and low-cost manufactured goods.