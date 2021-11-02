Facebook’s use of facial recognition is being phased out due to privacy concerns.

In response to major worries about privacy at the scandal-plagued social media network, Facebook’s parent corporation said Tuesday that it is shutting down its facial recognition system and destroying a billion faceprints.

The news comes as the computer giant is dealing with one of its most serious crises in history, with reams of internal records leaked to reporters, politicians, and US regulators.

In a statement, parent firm Meta said, “There are many worries about the place of face recognition technology in society, and authorities are still in the process of developing a clear set of laws controlling its usage.”

“Given the current state of ambiguity, we feel that restricting the use of face recognition to a small number of use cases is prudent,” it continued.

The decision deactivates a technology that automatically recognized persons in users’ digital images, which was critical to the company’s ability to construct a vast, global library of faces.

The feature, however, was divisive, and it was the subject of regulators, lawsuits, and lawmakers.

It’s unclear when the changes will take effect, but Facebook says more than a third of its daily users have chosen to utilize the facial recognition technology.

According to the announcement, shutting down the system “would result in the destruction of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.”

Facial recognition, which was first introduced in 2010, has undergone adjustments to improve privacy, but it is still at the center of a major litigation.

After failing to obtain dismissal of the case alleging it improperly acquired biometric information for “facial tagging” in breach of a 2008 Illinois privacy statute, the major social network agreed to a $650 million compensation in 2020.

The payout is one of the largest in a US privacy dispute, only surpassed by Facebook’s $5 billion data-privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. Both are pending permission from the courts.

Facial recognition technology has been banned in several US locations, including San Francisco. There are concerns about developing massive databases with the risk of identifying certain people incorrectly.

In an effort to move past being a scandal-plagued social network and toward its virtual reality vision for the future, the firm has changed its parent company name to Meta as it confronts a whistleblower issue.

The rebranding will preserve the names of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which are used by billions of people around the world. Critics have criticized the move as an attempt to divert attention away from the platform’s problems.

