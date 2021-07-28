Facebook’s profit doubles, but growth slows.

Facebook’s profit doubled in the most recent quarter as digital advertising soared, but the company warned of slower growth in the months ahead in an update that sent its stock plummeting.

According to Facebook’s second quarter report, profit increased by 56 percent to $10.4 billion on revenue of $29 billion, owing primarily to an increase in ad revenues.

The number of people utilizing the social network on a monthly basis increased by 7% year over year to 2.9 billion.

In an earnings release, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We had a good quarter as we continue to help businesses expand and people stay connected.”

However, Facebook’s stock fell 3% as the company warned that growth would be slowed by regulatory proceedings and a change to the iPhone operating system that might damage its ad targeting.

According to Facebook’s earnings announcement, “we continue to foresee increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, including the recent iOS modifications.”

Apple’s action earlier this year prompted a huge feud with Facebook and other tech rivals, and it might have far-reaching consequences for data privacy and the mobile ecosystem.

Apple started requiring apps to inform users of their mobile devices about the tracking data they wish to gather and obtain permission to do so.

Opting out of being tracked makes it more difficult for firms like Facebook to target the adverts that generate income.

The findings come as antitrust regulators in the United States and worldwide are increasing their scrutiny of Facebook and other giant internet firms for their monopolies in critical economic sectors.

Last year, a case made against Facebook in a US federal court was dismissed, but authorities are aiming to re-file the case, which could lead to the social media giant’s demise.

gc/rl