Facebook’s parent company plans to remove politics and race from ad targeting.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Tuesday that it will no longer allow advertising to be targeted at users based on “sensitive” themes including race, religion, sexuality, or political party, citing fears of abuse.

Advertisers trying to target a specific audience reward the company’s extensive knowledge of its users’ interests, which is a driving force behind its multibillion-dollar ad business, but it may also be used to influence or exclude certain groups.

Meta vice president of ad product marketing Graham Mudd commented, “We want to… address criticism from civil rights experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders on the necessity of preventing advertisers from misusing the targeting choices we make available.”

He explained that the shift was based on how consumers interacted with information on the company’s platform, not on people’s actual qualities.

Starting January 19, advertisers will no longer be able to target consumers based on their interest in causes, organizations, or public personalities connected to health, racism, ethnicity, political affiliation, or sexual orientation through the Meta family of apps.

Lung cancer awareness, same-sex marriage, the Catholic Church, Jewish holidays, and political ideologies are all examples.

Promotions of military gear served to far-right militia organizations before the January 6 takeover of the US Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump were high-profile examples of ad targeting missteps on Facebook.

In 2019, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development filed a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that landlords and brokers were permitted to unfairly restrict housing listings “to exclude people of color, families with children, women, and individuals with disabilities.”

However, there may be some unintended consequences for non-profit organizations seeking funding or small businesses seeking clients.

“The choice to remove these comprehensive targeting options was not simple, and we recognize that this change may severely impact some businesses and organizations,” Mudd said in a blog post, noting that the change will affect thousands of alternatives.

The ad-targeting adjustment was announced as Facebook confronts one of its greatest crises ever: former employee Frances Haugen’s release of reams of internal papers to US politicians, regulators, and reporters.

After providing testimony in Washington and London, and ahead of a stay in Paris, Haugen presented her case to key MPs in Brussels this week.

The European Union is presently pushing through new legislation that might require the world’s largest tech companies to rethink their business models.

Facebook has stated that Haugen’s claims are false and that she is a mid-level engineer with limited access to key decisions.