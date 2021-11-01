Facebook’s Name Change Has Positive Consequences.

Facebook’s name change to Meta, which was revealed last week, has had a favorable impact on other companies with similar names.

Before Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s statement, Mana, a cryptocurrency used for buying and selling virtual land and the native digital token of Decentraland, was almost unknown. According to CoinMarketCap data, the price of mana reached an all-time high of $4.16 on Saturday evening, up 400 percent from where it traded shortly after the Meta name change announcement. According to CNBC, the price has since dropped to roughly $3.16.

Meta Materials, a Canadian materials business based in Nova Scotia, climbed 26 percent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq on Oct. 28, the day of Facebook’s announcement, in a case of stock identity confusion. According to CBC, over 12 million shares of the corporation changed hands during the trading session, more than quadruple the typical daily volume. Materials are designed for a wide range of industries, including consumer electronics and aircraft.

“On behalf of @Metamaterialtec, I would like to cordially welcome @Facebook to the #metaverse,” Meta Materials CEO George Palikaras tweeted about the name change.

While the name change has benefited some, TMZ says that Zuckerberg’s attempt to change Facebook’s name may be thwarted since someone has already registered the Meta trademark before him. Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, the company’s founders, sought a trademark for the word Meta to be used on their PCs, laptops, tablets, and software, among other tech-related things.

Meta PC has been in operation for a little over a year, according to the founders, but they only recently started measures to properly trademark their brand. Though the trademark has yet to be officially awarded, Darger and Shutt have a leg up on Zuckerberg, but they are willing to sell the trademark for $20 million.

Meta PC’s social media channels have seen a 5,000 percent rise in followers as a result of the name change.