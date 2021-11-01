Facebook’s Meta Rebrand gets slammed by a whistleblower.

On Monday, whistleblower Frances Haugen slammed Facebook’s “Meta” redesign, accusing the business of prioritizing growth over people’s safety once again.

Haugen said it was “unconscionable” that Facebook was touting its intentions to construct the “metaverse” — a virtual reality version of the internet — rather than concentrating on existing problems at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon.

“Time and time again, Facebook chooses to expand into new sectors over sticking to what they’ve already done,” she told a crowd of tens of thousands in Portugal’s capital.

“Rather than investing in keeping their platforms as safe as possible, they’re about to put 10,000 engineers in video games.”

Last month, Facebook stated that over the next five years, it will hire 10,000 additional employees in Europe to help construct the metaverse, which will integrate virtual reality to make online interactions like chatting with a buddy or attending a concert feel more personal.

To symbolize the shift in focus, the firm announced last week that the name of Facebook’s parent company would be changed to “Meta.”

The redesign has been slammed by critics as an attempt to divert attention away from the avalanche of damning discoveries from Haugen’s leaked documents.

The “Facebook Papers” reveal that Facebook officials were aware of their platforms’ potential for harm on a number of fronts, including the unchecked spread of hate speech in developing nations and Instagram’s influence on teen mental health.

In the chase of profit, Haugen accuses Facebook of ignoring concerns made by its own employees.

“I think Facebook would be better with someone ready to focus on safety, so sure,” she answered when asked if Zuckerberg should step down.

“Making mistakes doesn’t make him a horrible person,” she said, “but continuing to make the same bad mistakes after you realize they’re mistakes is unacceptable.”

Haugen had recently testified before US and UK MPs, but this was her first appearance in front of a larger audience at the Web Summit, which she officially inaugurated with an explosion of confetti raining down from the ceiling.

She described speaking in front of such a large crowd as "overwhelming," telling the audience, "Right now my heart is thumping approximately as.