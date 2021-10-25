Facebook’s employees are baffled as to why teenagers are abandoning the platform.

Former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen’s documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) demonstrate that Facebook usage is declining among young people, notably teens.

Haugen claims, among other things, that the corporation lied to advertising and investors about its difficulties attracting young customers.

Thousands of redacted versions of these internal documents, now nicknamed The Facebook Papers, were reported on by seventeen news organizations.

Haugen’s SEC complaint, according to Bloomberg, is about Facebook’s manipulation of “key metrics to investors and marketers.”

According to Haugen, the corporation failed to provide specifics about usage slowdowns among teens and other young people, instead emphasizing the company’s overall growth.

While Instagram remains popular among teenagers, the age range of Facebook users is continuously increasing, and young adult Facebook users in the United States have decreased by 2% since 2019 and are anticipated to drop by another 4% over the next two years.

The documents demonstrate that, despite extensive research by Facebook, employees don’t completely understand why these trends are occurring among key populations or why product adjustments have failed to reverse them, according to the site.

According to the Verge, Facebook has had this problem for years, at least since 2012, but it is getting worse for the social media corporation and might stifle its future growth if nothing is done. One of the main concerns is that, because Facebook, like many other social media sites, relies heavily on advertising for steady revenue, a decline in young people’s usage could indicate a drop in revenue.

The announcement comes as reports have surfaced that Facebook is considering a corporate redesign and plans to push out new features and content across its platforms.