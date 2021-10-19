Facebook will pay $14 million to settle a discrimination lawsuit in the United States.

Authorities said Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to resolve a US government lawsuit accusing the company of favoring immigrant candidates for thousands of high-paying jobs.

According to US authorities, Facebook “channeled” opportunities to visa holders by avoiding posting job openings on its careers page, accepting only physically mailed applications for some positions, or not considering US workers at all.

The complaint, filed in December 2020, was a new front in the growing judicial and antitrust regulatory pressure on the social media behemoth, whose platforms reach billions of people across the world.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke stated, “Facebook is not above the law, and must comply with our nation’s federal civil rights (protections).”

In a statement, the firm stated that it “strongly” believed it was meeting the federal government’s criteria, but that it had agreed to drop the lawsuit and “move on.”

“These resolutions will allow us to continue our focus on employing the best builders from the United States and around the world,” said a spokeswoman.

According to the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the US government and up to $9.5 million to persons who were allegedly discriminated against by the corporation.

The world’s most popular social media platform must also educate its staff about anti-discrimination provisions in US immigration law and increase its efforts to hire Americans.

The complaint targeted over 2,600 jobs with an average compensation of $156,000 that were advertised between January 2018 and September 2019.

Prosecutors claimed that the internet giant only hired people who had H1-B “skilled worker” visas or other temporary employment visas.

Silicon Valley tech firms are desperate for engineers and other highly-trained people, and Asia is home to a large number of highly-sought individuals.

The payment comes after a whistleblower published internal studies revealing Facebook knew its sites might be damaging to young people’s mental health, prompting a barrage of criticism.

Authorities in the United States have struggled to govern social media sites such as Facebook, despite claims that the internet behemoths violate privacy and serve as a platform for hazardous misinformation.