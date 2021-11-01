Facebook shuts down a troll farm owned by the Nicaraguan government.

Facebook announced on Monday that it had shut down a Nicaraguan government troll farm that was disseminating anti-opposition propaganda ahead of the president’s major challengers being arrested this weekend in presidential elections.

According to Ben Nimmo, threat intelligence lead for Facebook parent company Meta, the accounts were run by Daniel Ortega’s government and the FSLN ruling party and were closed in October.

“This was truly a cross-government operation,” he claimed. “The troll farm was made up of various clusters that were controlled simultaneously by multiple… government bodies.”

He said Facebook has closed 937 accounts, 140 pages, 24 groups, and 363 Instagram profiles.

The news comes as Ortega prepares to run for a fourth term in office on Sunday, with seven possible opponents among the around 40 opposition figures detained.

Since June, Ortega’s government has been collecting up opponents on trumped-up treason and money-laundering allegations, which critics claim are aimed to help him win reelection.

According to a Facebook statement, the troll campaign was mostly conducted by personnel of the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and the Post (TELCOR), who worked from the postal service’s Managua headquarters.

Other government agencies, including as the Supreme Court and the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute, ran smaller clusters of false accounts, according to Nimmo.

“The purpose was to inundate Nicaragua’s online conversation with pro-government and anti-opposition sentiments,” he explained.

“A coordinated effort… to corrupt or control public debate by utilizing fake accounts to establish personas across platforms and mislead people about who’s behind them,” Facebook stated in a statement.

According to Facebook, the operation involved a complex network of media businesses spread over Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Blogspot, and Telegram, as well as websites linked to these entities.

“These operators were clearly doing this as their day job,” Nimmo continued. “If you look at the pattern of posting over time, they were posting during conventional working hours, nine to five, Monday through Friday, with a lunch break.”

When Ortega’s regime violently suppressed a wave of protests in April 2018, the troll farm began operations. The crackdown resulted in the deaths of over 300 people, and tens of thousands more Nicaraguans have subsequently fled into exile.

Nicaragua has been labeled “one of the worst dictatorships in the world” by the EU’s foreign policy leader, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the state of “undemocratic, authoritarian measures.”

Sanctions have been imposed on Nicaragua by the United States and Europe.