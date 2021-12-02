Facebook reverses course and will now allow more cryptocurrency advertisements.

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., stated Wednesday that it would broaden the eligibility requirements for running cryptocurrency adverts, reversing its previous stance.

In January 2018, the corporation banned cryptocurrency ads, but in May 2019, it eased the restrictions slightly.

Advertisers may submit an application and include information such as any licenses they had secured, Meta said at the time.

Facebook will increase the number of regulatory licenses it accepts from three to 27 in the future. According to CNBC, Facebook will continue to refuse cryptocurrency ads from businesses that do not submit one of the company’s 27 regulatory licenses.

“We’re doing this because the cryptocurrency ecosystem has continued to mature and stabilize in recent years, with more government regulations creating clearer norms for their business,” according to the company’s statement.

According to CNBC, the decision comes after Facebook attempted and failed to establish its own cryptocurrency that could be used to transport money over the world using Facebook’s services. Facebook had announced plans for a currency and a digital wallet in 2019, but politicians and authorities were alarmed.

Meta’s announcement comes just one day after David Marcus, the company’s cryptocurrency lead, announced his departure at the end of the year.

Marcus established the mobile payments company Zong, which was purchased by PayPal for $240 million in cash in 2011.

Marcus said in May that Novi, “the new name and brand for the digital wallet that will allow consumers send and keep Libra digital currencies,” had been released. The digital money is managed by a non-profit organization and is not available to the general public.

The prior ad prohibition restricted cryptocurrency and blockchain start-ups from promoting their products and reaching potential clients on Facebook and Instagram.

According to a former Facebook employee, the company’s decision to enable crypto advertising allows ordinary investors to acquire cryptocurrencies in greater numbers than ever before.