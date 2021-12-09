Facebook makes its virtual world app available to the general public, edging closer to the Metaverse.

In a step toward realizing its metaverse vision for the future, Facebook’s parent company opened its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform to the public in North America on Thursday.

Horizon Worlds is far from being a fully realized metaverse, a future internet in which online interactions such as talking with a buddy would someday seem like face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.

However, as long as they are 18 years old and have the necessary equipment, headset-wearing users in the United States and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games, and create their own virtual worlds on Horizon.

A restricted group of users have had access to a beta version of the platform since last year.

In October, Facebook’s parent company was rebranded Meta to underscore its goal of transitioning from a scandal-prone social networking platform to a virtual reality vision for the future.

“We want Horizon Worlds to be a safe and respectful place, therefore everyone must adhere to our Conduct in VR Policy,” Meta stated in a statement announcing the launch.

“You have a number of safety options… such as taking a break and then blocking, muting, or reporting them,” it continued.

Facebook and Instagram, which are owned by Meta, have been striving to put behind them a scandal that began in September when whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed reams of internal studies to media and US authorities.

The records were used to support scathing articles that claimed the company was aware that its goods could harm users but preferred expansion before safety.

The company’s metaverse push also includes tools for remote working, which has become increasingly popular since the outbreak.

Facebook debuted “workroom” technology in August, allowing users of its Oculus virtual reality headset to collaborate remotely.

To adapt to diverse conditions, the “Horizon Workrooms” initiative allows users to move from virtual reality to web conferencing.