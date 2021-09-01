Facebook makes a new investment in the Argentine press.

In a first for Latin America, Facebook will invest $1.5 million in Argentine media to train journalists and support online development.

Last Monday, Facebook and almost 150 media outlets announced an agreement that will train 3,000 journalists while also assisting Facebook in developing business relationships.

It’s part of the “Facebook Journalism Project,” which brings together journalists from all across the world.

According to Julieta Shamma, Facebook’s head of strategic media partnerships in Latin America, the three-year Argentine investment seeks to “help over 150 media of every size and location in the country.”

To attract more links to the Facebook platform, the partnership includes commercial obligations with roughly 30 Argentine sites, including Clarin, La Nacion, Pagina12, and Infobae.

“We’re working with the media to test alternative ways of assisting people in finding news on Facebook and connecting with them,” Shamma added.

Facebook will provide training on topics such as product development, format experimentation, and statistical analysis, among other things.

“We believe that the digital transition will open up new opportunities for the news ecosystem, including new ways to reach new audiences through social and interactive forms, as well as new ways to monetise content,” Shamma added.

Since 2018, Facebook has invested $600 million globally to help the digital expansion of the journalism sector. In the following three years, the Silicon Valley-based corporation aims to invest another $1 billion.